A view of the Nam Cheong Street Modular Social Housing Project, a transitional residential development in Shek Kip Mei. Photo: Winson Wong
When HK$5 billion is not enough: Hong Kong transitional housing plan ‘more expensive than initially thought’

  • Half of the money set aside for the scheme already allocated towards building just a quarter of the projected units
  • One expert has called on the government to look for bigger plots to develop in hopes of capitalising on economies of scale

Gigi Choy and Joyce Ng

Updated: 9:37pm, 29 Oct, 2020

