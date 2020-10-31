Passengers stare at their phones as they wait for the bus at the Cross Harbour Tunnel Toll Plaza station in Hung Hom. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Young Hongkongers suffer tired eyes, insomnia, difficulty with studies and work as Covid-19 sparks surge in screen time
- Spending eight to 10 hours a day on digital devices takes a toll on health, family relationships
- Detox programmes help some cut screen time, discover new hobbies, reconnect with others
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
