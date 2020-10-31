Hong Kong will host the Gay Games in November 22. Photo: AFP
Gay Games offer chance to ‘empower’ and ‘connect’, Hong Kong organisers say, as momentum builds for November 2022 event
- Global survey kicks off Sunday to gauge interest of potential participants for the celebration of sport and culture’s first Asia-based edition
- But while hopes high that Covid-19 will have largely faded, a committee has drawn up contingency plans
Topic | Hong Kong Gay Games 2022
