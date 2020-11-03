There will be 19 beneficiaries of the 33rd instalment of Operation Santa Claus. Photo: SCMP There will be 19 beneficiaries of the 33rd instalment of Operation Santa Claus. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong /  Society

Quieter kick-off for Hong Kong’s Operation Santa Claus amid pandemic, but enthusiasm among charity’s participants undimmed

  • Most of the annual fundraiser’s events will move online this year
  • The proceeds will benefit charities helping ethnic minority communities, underprivileged seniors and children with ADHD, among others

Topic |   Operation Santa Claus
Wynna Wong

Updated: 12:06pm, 3 Nov, 2020

