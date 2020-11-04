Gabrielle Kirstein (left), executive director of Feeding Hong Kong, and Catherine Dannaoui, associate director of HandsOn Hong Kong. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
With more Hongkongers needing food assistance during coronavirus pandemic, two local NGOs step up with volunteer delivery effort
- HandsOn Hong Kong and local food bank Feeding Hong Kong will start ‘Care Delivered’ in March, with support from the Post’s Operation Santa Claus
- The food assistance will see staples such as rice and cooking oil delivered to the elderly, low-income families, people with disabilities and refugees
Topic | Operation Santa Claus
