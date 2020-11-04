Rescuers work to carry victims to hospitals after the Sea Smooth ferry rammed into the Lamma IV off the coast of Lamma Island in 2012. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong is done initiating prosecutions over Lamma ferry disaster, official says, despite calls to continue probe
- The city’s acting housing and transport chief says the Department of Justice has prosecuted all the people it intends to in the maritime tragedy
- But a lawmaker helping the families of victims says there are still stones left unturned in the investigation
Topic | Lamma ferry crash
