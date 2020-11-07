Abandoned dogs at a shelter at the Society for Abandoned Animals in Yuen Long. Photo: Sam Tsang
More animals dumped, abused amid Covid-19 pandemic in Hong Kong as owners leave or say they can’t afford to keep pets
- Police dealt with 34 cases of suspected cruelty to animals, arrested 20 in first half of 2020
- Animal welfare groups record more abandoned animals; rise in number of owners giving up pets
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
