Abandoned dogs at a shelter at the Society for Abandoned Animals in Yuen Long. Photo: Sam Tsang
More animals dumped, abused amid Covid-19 pandemic in Hong Kong as owners leave or say they can’t afford to keep pets

  • Police dealt with 34 cases of suspected cruelty to animals, arrested 20 in first half of 2020
  • Animal welfare groups record more abandoned animals; rise in number of owners giving up pets

Fiona Sun
Updated: 9:04am, 7 Nov, 2020

Abandoned dogs at a shelter at the Society for Abandoned Animals in Yuen Long. Photo: Sam Tsang
