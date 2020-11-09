Light Be chief executive Ricky Yu speaks at a Light Home on Lamma Island. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong NGO gets rustic site in New Territories to build 100 temporary homes for families facing hard times
- Tenants will get help to uplift themselves, exploring ways to set goals, use talents to earn a living
- Social enterprise Light Be among groups using HK$5 billion fund to build temporary homes
Topic | Hong Kong housing
