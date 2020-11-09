Zoe Li and her daughter Angelina. Photo: Xiaomei Chen Zoe Li and her daughter Angelina. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Zoe Li and her daughter Angelina. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Society

Non-profit group Bring Me A Book Hong Kong promotes pleasure reading among children, parents with help of Operation Santa Claus

  • Bring Me A Book Hong Kong will launch a project called Lifelong Love of Reading in six primary schools next year to promote reading, storytelling
  • It will be funded by Operation Santa Claus, the annual fundraiser jointly organised by the Post and public broadcaster RTHK

Topic |   Operation Santa Claus
Rachel Yeo
Rachel Yeo

Updated: 10:00am, 9 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Zoe Li and her daughter Angelina. Photo: Xiaomei Chen Zoe Li and her daughter Angelina. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Zoe Li and her daughter Angelina. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE