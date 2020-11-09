Zoe Li and her daughter Angelina. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Non-profit group Bring Me A Book Hong Kong promotes pleasure reading among children, parents with help of Operation Santa Claus
- Bring Me A Book Hong Kong will launch a project called Lifelong Love of Reading in six primary schools next year to promote reading, storytelling
- It will be funded by Operation Santa Claus, the annual fundraiser jointly organised by the Post and public broadcaster RTHK
Topic | Operation Santa Claus
