Elderly and the underprivileged receive provisions from a Sham Shui Po food bank coordinated by J Life Foundation Limited. Photo: Felix Wong
How Hong Kong charity J Life Foundation is helping city’s poorest put food on the table
- Group aims to provide food packs and electricity bill subsidies to needy households, with drive funded by Operation Santa Claus
- Covid-19 pandemic means charity can no longer acquire as much food donated by shops, and has to rely on buying own supplies
