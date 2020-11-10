Elderly and the underprivileged receive provisions from a Sham Shui Po food bank coordinated by J Life Foundation Limited. Photo: Felix Wong Elderly and the underprivileged receive provisions from a Sham Shui Po food bank coordinated by J Life Foundation Limited. Photo: Felix Wong
Elderly and the underprivileged receive provisions from a Sham Shui Po food bank coordinated by J Life Foundation Limited. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Society

How Hong Kong charity J Life Foundation is helping city’s poorest put food on the table

  • Group aims to provide food packs and electricity bill subsidies to needy households, with drive funded by Operation Santa Claus
  • Covid-19 pandemic means charity can no longer acquire as much food donated by shops, and has to rely on buying own supplies

Topic |   Operation Santa Claus
Rachel Yeo
Rachel Yeo

Updated: 10:00am, 10 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Elderly and the underprivileged receive provisions from a Sham Shui Po food bank coordinated by J Life Foundation Limited. Photo: Felix Wong Elderly and the underprivileged receive provisions from a Sham Shui Po food bank coordinated by J Life Foundation Limited. Photo: Felix Wong
Elderly and the underprivileged receive provisions from a Sham Shui Po food bank coordinated by J Life Foundation Limited. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE