Beneficiaries David Ho and Wan Wing-hung (front, left to right) receive free eye treatment from St Barnabas’ Society and Home in Sai Ying Pun. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s St Barnabas giving gift of improved sight to 20 residents this year with help of Operation Santa Claus
- The charity, which runs programmes for the city’s elderly and homeless, is one of 19 beneficiaries of the annual SCMP-RTHK fundraising initiative
- Founded in 1987, St Barnabas is providing free surgeries under its ‘Healing the Vision of the Underprivileged Elderly’ programme for a third straight year
