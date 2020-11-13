A charity led by Catherine Gurtin (right) in support of migrant families has received a lifeline from Operation Santa Claus. Photo: Winson Wong A charity led by Catherine Gurtin (right) in support of migrant families has received a lifeline from Operation Santa Claus. Photo: Winson Wong
A charity led by Catherine Gurtin (right) in support of migrant families has received a lifeline from Operation Santa Claus. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Society

Lifeline for Hong Kong charity PathFinders allows it to press on with mission to help migrant worker mums amid tough times

  • PathFinders gets needed boost from Operation Santa Claus after seeing funds drive halted by pandemic
  • Calls from stranded domestic helpers in city, some pregnant, have surged as health crisis cripples air travel

Topic |   Operation Santa Claus
Wynna Wong

Updated: 10:00am, 13 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A charity led by Catherine Gurtin (right) in support of migrant families has received a lifeline from Operation Santa Claus. Photo: Winson Wong A charity led by Catherine Gurtin (right) in support of migrant families has received a lifeline from Operation Santa Claus. Photo: Winson Wong
A charity led by Catherine Gurtin (right) in support of migrant families has received a lifeline from Operation Santa Claus. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE