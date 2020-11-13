A charity led by Catherine Gurtin (right) in support of migrant families has received a lifeline from Operation Santa Claus. Photo: Winson Wong
Lifeline for Hong Kong charity PathFinders allows it to press on with mission to help migrant worker mums amid tough times
- PathFinders gets needed boost from Operation Santa Claus after seeing funds drive halted by pandemic
- Calls from stranded domestic helpers in city, some pregnant, have surged as health crisis cripples air travel
Topic | Operation Santa Claus
A charity led by Catherine Gurtin (right) in support of migrant families has received a lifeline from Operation Santa Claus. Photo: Winson Wong