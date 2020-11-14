Hong Kong has seen an increase in the number of women and girls seeking abortions during the Covid-19 crisis, according to NGOs and doctors. Photo: Shutterstock Hong Kong has seen an increase in the number of women and girls seeking abortions during the Covid-19 crisis, according to NGOs and doctors. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong has seen an increase in the number of women and girls seeking abortions during the Covid-19 crisis, according to NGOs and doctors. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong /  Society

Abortions on the rise in Hong Kong, say NGOs and doctors amid concern over pregnant teens in distress

  • Family Planning Association clinic performed 2,155 abortions from January to August
  • Some women say they can’t afford a baby because of pandemic anxiety over jobs, money

Topic |   Wellness
Laura Westbrook
Laura Westbrook

Updated: 8:37am, 14 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong has seen an increase in the number of women and girls seeking abortions during the Covid-19 crisis, according to NGOs and doctors. Photo: Shutterstock Hong Kong has seen an increase in the number of women and girls seeking abortions during the Covid-19 crisis, according to NGOs and doctors. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong has seen an increase in the number of women and girls seeking abortions during the Covid-19 crisis, according to NGOs and doctors. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE