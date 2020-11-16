Chan Ming-yan, 24, poses for a photo that will be included in the Transcendence Art Show. Photo: Handout
Transcendence Art Show looks to shatter stereotypes about Hong Kong’s transgender community, build acceptance through interaction
- ‘If people have a chance to interact with a transgender person, it makes it easier for them [to accept us],’ advocate says of November 21-30 show
- The project at the KUC Space in Jordan will showcase coming-out stories dubbed ‘human library sessions’, along with photographs and film screenings
Topic | LGBT
Chan Ming-yan, 24, poses for a photo that will be included in the Transcendence Art Show. Photo: Handout