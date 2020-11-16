Chan Ming-yan, 24, poses for a photo that will be included in the Transcendence Art Show. Photo: Handout Chan Ming-yan, 24, poses for a photo that will be included in the Transcendence Art Show. Photo: Handout
Chan Ming-yan, 24, poses for a photo that will be included in the Transcendence Art Show. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Society

Transcendence Art Show looks to shatter stereotypes about Hong Kong’s transgender community, build acceptance through interaction

  • ‘If people have a chance to interact with a transgender person, it makes it easier for them [to accept us],’ advocate says of November 21-30 show
  • The project at the KUC Space in Jordan will showcase coming-out stories dubbed ‘human library sessions’, along with photographs and film screenings

Topic |   LGBT
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 9:12am, 16 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Chan Ming-yan, 24, poses for a photo that will be included in the Transcendence Art Show. Photo: Handout Chan Ming-yan, 24, poses for a photo that will be included in the Transcendence Art Show. Photo: Handout
Chan Ming-yan, 24, poses for a photo that will be included in the Transcendence Art Show. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE