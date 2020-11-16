Maura Wong, CEO of Senior Citizen Home Safety Association, in Ho Man Tin. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Anxiety, isolation among Hong Kong’s elderly amid Covid-19 pandemic – and how you can help
- Senior Citizen Home Safety Association is one of 19 beneficiaries of this year’s Operation Santa Claus, a fundraising drive by the South China Morning Post and RTHK
- Funds obtained will help provide a range of home care services for the elderly – including medical care, house cleaning support, and daily help with personal hygiene
Topic | Operation Santa Claus
