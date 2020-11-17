Enrich HK’s director of programmes, Tynna Mendoza (left), and the group’s communications manager, Zamira Monteiro. Photo: Jonathan Wong Enrich HK’s director of programmes, Tynna Mendoza (left), and the group’s communications manager, Zamira Monteiro. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Enrich HK’s director of programmes, Tynna Mendoza (left), and the group’s communications manager, Zamira Monteiro. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Society

Amid financial stress of pandemic, Hong Kong NGO helping domestic workers manage debt will receive funding from Operation Santa Claus

  • Hong Kong’s domestic helpers are often targeted by unscrupulous lenders, and can find themselves trapped in cycles of debt
  • Enrich HK is planning a programme to help them spot predatory lending terms – and avoid loans in the first place

Topic |   Operation Santa Claus
Wynna Wong

Updated: 10:13am, 17 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Enrich HK’s director of programmes, Tynna Mendoza (left), and the group’s communications manager, Zamira Monteiro. Photo: Jonathan Wong Enrich HK’s director of programmes, Tynna Mendoza (left), and the group’s communications manager, Zamira Monteiro. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Enrich HK’s director of programmes, Tynna Mendoza (left), and the group’s communications manager, Zamira Monteiro. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE