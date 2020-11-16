At least seven people have died and several others left critically injured after Sunday’s blaze in Yau Ma Tei. Photo: Felix Wong At least seven people have died and several others left critically injured after Sunday’s blaze in Yau Ma Tei. Photo: Felix Wong
At least seven people have died and several others left critically injured after Sunday’s blaze in Yau Ma Tei. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong officials under pressure over building safety standards after fire rips through flat leaving at least seven dead

  • Authorities believe apartment was being used as an unlicensed restaurant in building which did not have a sprinkler system
  • Tenement buildings in city often lack fire suppression systems and lawmaker says many only have one exit, making escape difficult

Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong

Phila Siu and Christy Leung

Updated: 4:24pm, 16 Nov, 2020

