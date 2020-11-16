At least seven people have died and several others left critically injured after Sunday’s blaze in Yau Ma Tei. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong officials under pressure over building safety standards after fire rips through flat leaving at least seven dead
- Authorities believe apartment was being used as an unlicensed restaurant in building which did not have a sprinkler system
- Tenement buildings in city often lack fire suppression systems and lawmaker says many only have one exit, making escape difficult
Topic | Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
