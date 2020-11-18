Michael Ma, chairman of S.Living’s campaign organising committee. Photo: Jonathan Wong Michael Ma, chairman of S.Living’s campaign organising committee. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Michael Ma, chairman of S.Living’s campaign organising committee. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Charity takes aim at unhealthy hoarding behaviour in Hong Kong

  • Affiliate of Wofoo Social Enterprises to launch effort promoting more minimalist, sustainable lifestyle, with help from Operation Santa Claus
  • An earlier survey by the NGO found 57 per cent of Hongkongers displayed compulsive hoarding behaviour

Wynna Wong

Updated: 10:00am, 18 Nov, 2020

