Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong ranked second-worst city in Asia for expats to live due to soaring costs and declining stability

  • The annual report by the networking site InterNations ranked Hong Kong 57th out of 66 cities around the world
  • A survey found that 69 per cent of local expats were concerned about political stability in Hong Kong, compared to a global average of 17 per cent

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Zoe Low
Updated: 4:00pm, 19 Nov, 2020

