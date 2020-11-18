The Hong Kong Palace Museum is set to open in June 2022. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong franchise of Beijing’s Palace Museum to host about 160 ‘national treasures’ from mainland attraction
- Director estimates 5,000 daily visitors to the Hong Kong Palace Museum when it opens in mid-2022, a project he assures will keep within its budget
- City leader Carrie Lam says local museum will be ‘new platform for promoting Chinese culture internationally’
