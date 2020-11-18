People offer flowers and light candles in memory of the deceased in Yau Ma Tei on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Nepalese consul general urges Hong Kong government to provide support to families of Yau Ma Tei fire victims
- Acting Consul General Kiran Kumar Gurung requests the city government to provide settlement support to those who have lost their homes
- He says the consulate has been getting in touch with the local Nepalese community and the victims’ families
