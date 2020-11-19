Narkit Thapa lost her daughter Anita in Sunday’s blaze. Photo: Sam Tsang
How deadly Nepalese diner blaze left Hongkongers grieving for friends and family following ‘chaos, smoke and screams’
- People tried to put out the flames themselves and delayed calling emergency services for minutes, while thick, black smoke filled room, mother of victim says
- Three-year-old birthday boy was among those dropped safely out of first-floor toilet window at the back of the restaurant to people below
Narkit Thapa lost her daughter Anita in Sunday’s blaze. Photo: Sam Tsang