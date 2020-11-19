Police officers restrained the girl and her brother during a protest in Hong Kong. Photo: Handout Police officers restrained the girl and her brother during a protest in Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong / Society

Hong Kong police withdraw coronavirus fines handed to siblings caught up in anti-government protest

  • Footage of girl, 12, being subdued by officer in Mong Kok on September 6 had sparked public outrage
  • Police initially issued fines totalling HK$4,000 to the girl and her older brother

Danny Mok
Updated: 9:50am, 19 Nov, 2020

