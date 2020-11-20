Coolminds project manager Cecilia Yiu and programme coordinator Nanki Luthra. Photo: May Tse Coolminds project manager Cecilia Yiu and programme coordinator Nanki Luthra. Photo: May Tse
Coolminds project manager Cecilia Yiu and programme coordinator Nanki Luthra. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Society

Coolminds initiative aims to teach young Hongkongers how to better manage their mental health

  • Joint programme by Mind HK and KELY Support Group is among beneficiaries of Post’s Operation Santa Claus charity drive
  • We want people to know it’s OK to talk about mental health, it’s not something to hide, says project manager Cecilia Yiu

Topic |   Operation Santa Claus
Wynna Wong

Updated: 10:00am, 20 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Coolminds project manager Cecilia Yiu and programme coordinator Nanki Luthra. Photo: May Tse Coolminds project manager Cecilia Yiu and programme coordinator Nanki Luthra. Photo: May Tse
Coolminds project manager Cecilia Yiu and programme coordinator Nanki Luthra. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE