Playright Children's Play Association executive director Kathy Wong at WE Park in Sai Ying Pun. Photo: May Tse
Group that wants to convert Hong Kong playgrounds into fun zones a beneficiary of this year’s Operation Santa Claus
- Playright Children’s Play Association wants to make city parks more accessible to children with special needs, and entertaining for adults
- It is one of 19 beneficiaries of this year’s Operation Santa Claus, a fundraising drive organised by the South China Morning Post and RTHK
Topic | Operation Santa Claus
