Playright Children's Play Association executive director Kathy Wong at WE Park in Sai Ying Pun. Photo: May Tse Playright Children's Play Association executive director Kathy Wong at WE Park in Sai Ying Pun. Photo: May Tse
Playright Children's Play Association executive director Kathy Wong at WE Park in Sai Ying Pun. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Society

Group that wants to convert Hong Kong playgrounds into fun zones a beneficiary of this year’s Operation Santa Claus

  • Playright Children’s Play Association wants to make city parks more accessible to children with special needs, and entertaining for adults
  • It is one of 19 beneficiaries of this year’s Operation Santa Claus, a fundraising drive organised by the South China Morning Post and RTHK

Topic |   Operation Santa Claus
Wynna Wong

Updated: 10:00am, 24 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Playright Children's Play Association executive director Kathy Wong at WE Park in Sai Ying Pun. Photo: May Tse Playright Children's Play Association executive director Kathy Wong at WE Park in Sai Ying Pun. Photo: May Tse
Playright Children's Play Association executive director Kathy Wong at WE Park in Sai Ying Pun. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE