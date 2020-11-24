A still from a video by a mainland-based vlogger slamming Hong Kong's quarantine regulations. Photo: Weibo
Coronavirus: mainland China-based vlogger goes viral for video slamming Hong Kong’s ‘meaningless’ quarantine measures
- The internet personality, who goes by ‘Hong Kong’s Little Miss Tsang’, lambasted the city for what she said were loopholes in its anti-pandemic measures
- She also mused aloud that as someone travelling from the mainland, ‘I should be the one scared’ about contracting Covid-19 from a local
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A still from a video by a mainland-based vlogger slamming Hong Kong's quarantine regulations. Photo: Weibo