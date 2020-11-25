Chief Executive Carrie Lam delivers her policy address at the Legislative Council. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong has hit 10-year land supply target, city’s leader Carrie Lam says, but families will still have to wait more than five years for a flat
- City has secured enough land for 316,000 public housing flats but it is likely to be five years before they become available
- Controversial Lantau Tomorrow Vision project also a step closer to becoming reality
Topic | Carrie Lam policy address 2020
