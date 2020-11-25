Only one-third of Hong Kong’s 18,066 old properties have been checked. Photo: Sam Tsang
Audit Commission slams Buildings Department for slow progress in inspecting old properties across Hong Kong
- Only one-third of city’s 18,066 old properties have been checked and another 20 years will be needed to complete inspection
- Buildings Department also failed to follow up on owners who did not comply with statutory notices
