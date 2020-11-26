Hong Kong has once again slid down a ranking of the world’s best places for expats to live. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong second-worst city in Asia for expats to live due to soaring costs and declining stability, survey finds
- The annual report by the networking site InterNations ranked Hong Kong 57th out of 66 cities around the world
- A survey found that 69 per cent of local expats were concerned about political stability in Hong Kong, compared to a global average of 17 per cent
