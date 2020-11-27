Work continues on a construction site for public housing on Lantau Island. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has plans to fix public housing shortage, but will they work?
- The 10-year initiative, which covers 330 hectares of land that could yield 316,000 public housing flats, still faces uncertainties
- Despite government’s clear timetable, critics warn that local objections, technical difficulties and other factors may cause delays
Topic | Carrie Lam policy address 2020
