Work continues on a construction site for public housing on Lantau Island. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has plans to fix public housing shortage, but will they work?

  • The 10-year initiative, which covers 330 hectares of land that could yield 316,000 public housing flats, still faces uncertainties
  • Despite government’s clear timetable, critics warn that local objections, technical difficulties and other factors may cause delays

Joyce Ng, Gigi Choy and Rachel Yeo
Joyce Ng , Gigi Choy and Rachel Yeo

Updated: 8:33am, 27 Nov, 2020

