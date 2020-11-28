Hongkongers mourn the victims of the tragic fire incident in Yau Ma Tei. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s generosity amid tragedy: outpouring of sympathy, donations for victims of blaze at unlicensed Nepalese diner
- HK$8 million raised so far, along with donations of food, mental health support for families
- Victims’ families struggle to cope after city’s worst fire in a decade leaves eight dead, 10 injured
Topic | Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Hongkongers mourn the victims of the tragic fire incident in Yau Ma Tei. Photo: Sam Tsang