(L-R) Yip Shing-wai and Eliza Lee, social work supervisors at Caritas Lok Mui Early Education And Training Centre in North Point. Photo: Edmond So (L-R) Yip Shing-wai and Eliza Lee, social work supervisors at Caritas Lok Mui Early Education And Training Centre in North Point. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong charity Caritas to get funding for children’s training and rehabilitation programme from Operation Santa Claus

  • Programme for children aged 0 to 4 will be funded by Operation Santa Claus, jointly organised by the South China Morning Post and RTHK
  • The donations will be used to upgrade facilities at Caritas’ Lok Yau Centre on Caine Road

Topic |   Operation Santa Claus
Wynna Wong

Updated: 10:00am, 30 Nov, 2020

