Hong Kong charity Caritas to get funding for children’s training and rehabilitation programme from Operation Santa Claus
- Programme for children aged 0 to 4 will be funded by Operation Santa Claus, jointly organised by the South China Morning Post and RTHK
- The donations will be used to upgrade facilities at Caritas’ Lok Yau Centre on Caine Road
