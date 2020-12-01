(Left to right) Chairman of charity committee William Doo Guilherme Jnr, RTHK head of English programme services Hugh Chiverton, lady captain Trinette Cheng and captain Clarence Leung, at the Hong Kong Golf Club in October. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong Golf Club event raises HK$4 million for charity in spite of pandemic
- The club’s annual Cup of Kindness event was in support of the Home of Loving Faithfulness and Operation Santa Claus
- The event raises money from members through participation fees, raffle ticket sales and cash donations
