Internships for Hong Kong students have been much harder to come by this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong university students’ internships yet another casualty of coronavirus pandemic, survey finds
- The survey found that nearly half of respondents either had their internships cancelled or postponed, or were unable to find one at all
- Meanwhile, the total number of internships on offer on an interuniversity clearing house decreased by 30 per cent
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
