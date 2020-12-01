The bronze horse head, dated circa 1750, is from a series of 12 zodiac animal sculptures that once adorned a fountain at Beijing’s Old Summer Palace. Photo: AP
Bronze horse head, donated by late Stanley Ho, becomes first of zodiac collection returned to Beijing’s Old Summer Palace after theft in 1860s
- The piece is one of 12 sculptures representing the Chinese zodiac stolen from the palace during the Second Opium War’s Anglo-French invasion
- While five remain unaccounted for, six others have been secured and currently reside in museums
Topic | Stanley Ho
