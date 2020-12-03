Stephen Gollop attends Wing Ding Squash Tournament in Happy Valley. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong squash players serve a social cause by donating money raised from Wing Ding Charity Tournament to Operation Santa Claus
- All of the HK$229,220 raised from this year’s tournament will go to the annual fundraising drive by South China Morning Post and RTHK
- The tournament, held on November 21, was also a welcome relief for players deprived of the game for months amid the pandemic
