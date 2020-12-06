Edward Tin’s work has won acclaim. Photo: Tin Chun Fook/EastPro Gallery
Made in Hong Kong: why award-winning amateur photographer’s first book is a labour of love
- Graphic designer Edward Tin wants to deliver a message of hope to a city that has gone through unprecedented turmoil since 2019
- Every step of his book, including scenes, photography, design, production, printing and binding, was done in the city, he says
Topic | Photography
Edward Tin’s work has won acclaim. Photo: Tin Chun Fook/EastPro Gallery