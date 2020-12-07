With nearly nine in 10 employees of KPMG Hong Kong millennials or younger, Woo Pat-nie says the company must work on its broader purpose in society. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Covid-19 crisis makes supporting charities harder, but more vital than ever, Operation Santa Claus donor says
- KPMG Hong Kong vows to maintain fundraising efforts despite the pandemic making that more difficult
- Millennials want to work for firms that stand for something, not just bottom lines, Woo Pat-nie says
