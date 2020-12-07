With nearly nine in 10 employees of KPMG Hong Kong millennials or younger, Woo Pat-nie says the company must work on its broader purpose in society. Photo: Xiaomei Chen With nearly nine in 10 employees of KPMG Hong Kong millennials or younger, Woo Pat-nie says the company must work on its broader purpose in society. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
With nearly nine in 10 employees of KPMG Hong Kong millennials or younger, Woo Pat-nie says the company must work on its broader purpose in society. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Society

Covid-19 crisis makes supporting charities harder, but more vital than ever, Operation Santa Claus donor says

  • KPMG Hong Kong vows to maintain fundraising efforts despite the pandemic making that more difficult
  • Millennials want to work for firms that stand for something, not just bottom lines, Woo Pat-nie says

Topic |   Operation Santa Claus
Wynna Wong

Updated: 10:32am, 7 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
With nearly nine in 10 employees of KPMG Hong Kong millennials or younger, Woo Pat-nie says the company must work on its broader purpose in society. Photo: Xiaomei Chen With nearly nine in 10 employees of KPMG Hong Kong millennials or younger, Woo Pat-nie says the company must work on its broader purpose in society. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
With nearly nine in 10 employees of KPMG Hong Kong millennials or younger, Woo Pat-nie says the company must work on its broader purpose in society. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE