(From left) Operation Santa Claus ambassador Pakho Chau, general manager of public affairs at Swire Properties May Lam-Kobayashi, and students Kristy Yeung and Crystal Lam at Taikoo Primary School in Tai Koo. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Swire creates virtual music shows, video series to tell stories of Hongkongers amid Covid-19 pandemic
- Swire Properties transforms annual Christmas fair into ‘White Christmas Express’ to portray hardship faced by Hongkongers during health crisis
- The company will donate HK$10 to Operation Santa Claus for every ‘like’ its music shows and videos on the lives of city residents receive on social media
Topic | Operation Santa Claus
(From left) Operation Santa Claus ambassador Pakho Chau, general manager of public affairs at Swire Properties May Lam-Kobayashi, and students Kristy Yeung and Crystal Lam at Taikoo Primary School in Tai Koo. Photo: Xiaomei Chen