SCMP Charities Ltd project director Lawrence Wong (left) receives a cheque from the Chinese Recreation Club chairman Henry Shih for the Operation Santa Claus initiative, at Tai Hang. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Chinese Recreation Club raises funds for Hong Kong’s needy through tennis tournament
- The club pledged to donate HK$250 for each ace in all of the matches and raised HK$46,000 in total
- The funds were split between charitable organisation Lok Sin Tong and Operation Santa Claus
Topic | Operation Santa Claus
