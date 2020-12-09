SCMP Charities Ltd project director Lawrence Wong (left) receives a cheque from the Chinese Recreation Club chairman Henry Shih for the Operation Santa Claus initiative, at Tai Hang. Photo: K. Y. Cheng SCMP Charities Ltd project director Lawrence Wong (left) receives a cheque from the Chinese Recreation Club chairman Henry Shih for the Operation Santa Claus initiative, at Tai Hang. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
SCMP Charities Ltd project director Lawrence Wong (left) receives a cheque from the Chinese Recreation Club chairman Henry Shih for the Operation Santa Claus initiative, at Tai Hang. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Society

Chinese Recreation Club raises funds for Hong Kong’s needy through tennis tournament

  • The club pledged to donate HK$250 for each ace in all of the matches and raised HK$46,000 in total
  • The funds were split between charitable organisation Lok Sin Tong and Operation Santa Claus

Topic |   Operation Santa Claus
Wynna Wong

Updated: 10:00am, 9 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
SCMP Charities Ltd project director Lawrence Wong (left) receives a cheque from the Chinese Recreation Club chairman Henry Shih for the Operation Santa Claus initiative, at Tai Hang. Photo: K. Y. Cheng SCMP Charities Ltd project director Lawrence Wong (left) receives a cheque from the Chinese Recreation Club chairman Henry Shih for the Operation Santa Claus initiative, at Tai Hang. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
SCMP Charities Ltd project director Lawrence Wong (left) receives a cheque from the Chinese Recreation Club chairman Henry Shih for the Operation Santa Claus initiative, at Tai Hang. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE