Star Ferry’s operating costs have continued to rise since the last fare increase in July 2017. Photo: May Tse Star Ferry’s operating costs have continued to rise since the last fare increase in July 2017. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong’s iconic Star Ferry to raise fares for two routes across Victoria Harbour from February 9 next year

  • Fares between Wan Chai and Tsim Sha Tsui and for upper deck from Central to Tsim Sha Tsui will be HK$3.20 on weekdays and HK$4.20 on weekends and holidays
  • Lower-deck fares on Central-Tsim Sha Tsui route will increase from HK$2.20 to HK$2.60 on weekdays and from HK$3.10 to HK$3.60 on weekends and holidays

Danny Mok
Updated: 1:01am, 9 Dec, 2020

