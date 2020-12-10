UBS Hong Kong employees Isa Scheunpflug (left) and Amy Lo make a cake to raise funds for Operation Santa Claus. Photo: Dickson Lee
UBS employees in Hong Kong cook up new way to raise funds for Operation Santa Claus
- The bank’s employees put their best home recipes up for auction, with the five highest bidders on each recipe getting to taste the actual dish
- The campaign raised more than HK$400,000 in three days, with proceeds going to Operation Santa Claus, a fundraising drive by the Post and RTHK
