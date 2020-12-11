James Chen, chairman of the Chen Yet-Sen Family Foundation, says Hong Kong is facing an ‘emergency year’ for charities. Photo: Dickson Lee James Chen, chairman of the Chen Yet-Sen Family Foundation, says Hong Kong is facing an ‘emergency year’ for charities. Photo: Dickson Lee
James Chen, chairman of the Chen Yet-Sen Family Foundation, says Hong Kong is facing an ‘emergency year’ for charities. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Society

Operation Santa Claus first-time donor says Hong Kong charities facing ‘emergency’ year

  • The Chen Yet-Sen Family Foundation, which focuses on childhood literacy, notes city’s most vulnerable pay the price as pandemic affects fundraising
  • The foundation this year has been encouraging Hongkongers to donate their HK$10,000 pandemic to charity

Topic |   Operation Santa Claus
Wynna Wong

Updated: 10:00am, 11 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
James Chen, chairman of the Chen Yet-Sen Family Foundation, says Hong Kong is facing an ‘emergency year’ for charities. Photo: Dickson Lee James Chen, chairman of the Chen Yet-Sen Family Foundation, says Hong Kong is facing an ‘emergency year’ for charities. Photo: Dickson Lee
James Chen, chairman of the Chen Yet-Sen Family Foundation, says Hong Kong is facing an ‘emergency year’ for charities. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE