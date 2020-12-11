James Chen, chairman of the Chen Yet-Sen Family Foundation, says Hong Kong is facing an ‘emergency year’ for charities. Photo: Dickson Lee
Operation Santa Claus first-time donor says Hong Kong charities facing ‘emergency’ year
- The Chen Yet-Sen Family Foundation, which focuses on childhood literacy, notes city’s most vulnerable pay the price as pandemic affects fundraising
- The foundation this year has been encouraging Hongkongers to donate their HK$10,000 pandemic to charity
Topic | Operation Santa Claus
James Chen, chairman of the Chen Yet-Sen Family Foundation, says Hong Kong is facing an ‘emergency year’ for charities. Photo: Dickson Lee