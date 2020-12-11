Activists march to British consulate in Admiralty last year to call for full citizenship for BN(O) passport holders. Photo: Nora Tam
British group says hundreds of Hongkongers have shown interest in new BN(O) visa scheme
- The group is urging British authorities to use discretion in dealing with criminal records as some respondents to a recent questionnaire said they were arrested during last year’s protests
- The organisation, known as Hongkongers in Britain, was founded by ex-consulate employee Simon Cheng, who was detained on the mainland last year
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
