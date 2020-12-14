Participants at the Dyelicious workshop sponsored by Sino Group. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong real estate major Sino Group hosts tie-dyeing workshop for women from ethnic minority groups to support diversity, social inclusion
- A donor to Operation Santa Claus, Sino Group says needy people do not only require financial help, but also educational, mental support
- Zubin Foundation connected the women from ethnic minority groups with the real estate giant for the event
