Operation Santa Claus ambassador Eric Chau helps hand out supplies to Sham Shui Po residents last week. 09DEC20. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Society

J Life Foundation, L’hotel Group aim for personal touch in taking holiday care packages directly to Sham Shui Po residents

  • From essentials to cookies, local Operation Santa Claus beneficiary J Life has seen its mission to feed the poor grow even more challenging amid Covid-19
  • Singer and actor Eric Chau, an ambassador for the annual SCMP-RTHK initiative, describes joy at seeing elderly residents light up at event

Topic |   Operation Santa Claus
Wynna Wong

Updated: 10:00am, 15 Dec, 2020

