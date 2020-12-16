Gokul Laroia, co-chief executive officer of Asia Pacific at Morgan Stanley. Photo: SCMP
Morgan Stanley sets record by raising HK$5 million for Operation Santa Claus
- The banking giant hosted two major fundraising events – Charity Bake Auction and Morgan Stanley Director’s Choir – online
- It has been working with Operation Santa Claus, the fundraising drive co-hosted by the South China Morning Post and RTHK, for over two decades
