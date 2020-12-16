Gokul Laroia, co-chief executive officer of Asia Pacific at Morgan Stanley. Photo: SCMP Gokul Laroia, co-chief executive officer of Asia Pacific at Morgan Stanley. Photo: SCMP
Gokul Laroia, co-chief executive officer of Asia Pacific at Morgan Stanley. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong /  Society

Morgan Stanley sets record by raising HK$5 million for Operation Santa Claus

  • The banking giant hosted two major fundraising events – Charity Bake Auction and Morgan Stanley Director’s Choir – online
  • It has been working with Operation Santa Claus, the fundraising drive co-hosted by the South China Morning Post and RTHK, for over two decades

Topic |   Operation Santa Claus
Wynna Wong

Updated: 10:37am, 16 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Gokul Laroia, co-chief executive officer of Asia Pacific at Morgan Stanley. Photo: SCMP Gokul Laroia, co-chief executive officer of Asia Pacific at Morgan Stanley. Photo: SCMP
Gokul Laroia, co-chief executive officer of Asia Pacific at Morgan Stanley. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE