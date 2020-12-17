Liza Green, head of corporate citizenship and foundations in Asia Pacific at Credit Suisse. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Credit Suisse takes on the mantle of charity in year of hardship, raises over US$28.2 million for organisations, including Operation Santa Claus
- The bank contributed a matching donation for every dollar raised by employees, raising over 25 million Swiss francs for more than 1,400 charities
- It also donated to Operation Santa Claus, a fundraising initiative co-organised by the South China Morning Post and public broadcaster RTHK
