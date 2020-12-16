Hong Kong’s housing supply target remains unchanged from last year’s estimate – 430,000 public and private units combined. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong’s 10-year housing target unchanged at 430,000 flats, though number of families in cramped conditions to grow
- Housing secretary Frank Chan Fan suggests economic downturn played a role in 2.4 per cent projected increase in inadequately housed residents
- Meanwhile, more than a third of 15,000 promised transitional housing units for those awaiting public flats remain unbuilt
Topic | Hong Kong housing
Hong Kong’s housing supply target remains unchanged from last year’s estimate – 430,000 public and private units combined. Photo: Sun Yeung