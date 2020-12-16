Hong Kong’s housing supply target remains unchanged from last year’s estimate – 430,000 public and private units combined. Photo: Sun Yeung Hong Kong’s housing supply target remains unchanged from last year’s estimate – 430,000 public and private units combined. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong’s housing supply target remains unchanged from last year’s estimate – 430,000 public and private units combined. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong’s 10-year housing target unchanged at 430,000 flats, though number of families in cramped conditions to grow

  • Housing secretary Frank Chan Fan suggests economic downturn played a role in 2.4 per cent projected increase in inadequately housed residents
  • Meanwhile, more than a third of 15,000 promised transitional housing units for those awaiting public flats remain unbuilt

Topic |   Hong Kong housing
Gigi ChoyLilian Cheng
Gigi Choy and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 6:17pm, 16 Dec, 2020

