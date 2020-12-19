Ong Yong Lock’s dance workshop at Hong Kong Institute of Contemporary Culture Lee Shau Kee School of Creativity. Photo: Xiaomei Chen Ong Yong Lock’s dance workshop at Hong Kong Institute of Contemporary Culture Lee Shau Kee School of Creativity. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Ong Yong Lock’s dance workshop at Hong Kong Institute of Contemporary Culture Lee Shau Kee School of Creativity. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Society

Dance workshops give Hongkongers chance to enjoy body movement

  • Contemporary dancer Ong Yong Lock has organised workshops for more than 80 people from various community groups since last month
  • His company, Unlock Dancing Plaza, has focused on dance choreography and performances, and has also been engaged in community projects

Topic |   City Weekend
Fiona Sun
Fiona Sun

Updated: 9:30am, 19 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Ong Yong Lock’s dance workshop at Hong Kong Institute of Contemporary Culture Lee Shau Kee School of Creativity. Photo: Xiaomei Chen Ong Yong Lock’s dance workshop at Hong Kong Institute of Contemporary Culture Lee Shau Kee School of Creativity. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Ong Yong Lock’s dance workshop at Hong Kong Institute of Contemporary Culture Lee Shau Kee School of Creativity. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE